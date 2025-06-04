Left Menu

Norway's $1.9 Trillion Dilemma: Ethical Investments or Political Stance?

Norway's parliament rejected a proposal for the sovereign wealth fund to divest from companies involved in the occupied Palestinian territories. Despite pressure, the government maintains its ethical guidelines, scrapping the motion. The fund, however, continues to evaluate companies for potential divestment based on ethics and legality under international law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:28 IST
Norway's $1.9 Trillion Dilemma: Ethical Investments or Political Stance?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's parliament has decisively shut down a proposal to prompt the country's $1.9 trillion sovereign wealth fund to divest from companies with activities in the occupied Palestinian territories. Despite mounting pressure from pro-Palestinian activists, the minority Labour government opted to stand by its established ethical guidelines.

Finance Minister Jens Stoltenberg emphasized that the fund already takes action against companies contributing to Israel's breach of international law but draws the line at divesting from all enterprises operating locally. Stoltenberg emphasized the fund's adherence to a comprehensive set of ethical rules, overseen by a separate body.

Lawmaker Ingrid Fiskaa argued that without the fund's investments, Israeli operations in Palestinian territories would suffer. However, Stoltenberg reassured that the government is confident their investments comply with international law. Ongoing evaluations continue to spotlight potential divestments from companies operating in Israel, as monitored by the fund's ethical watchdog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025