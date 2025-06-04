Jammu and Kashmir ACB Arrests Constable in Bribery Scandal

The Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) took decisive action on Wednesday when they arrested special grade constable Sudesh Kumar for bribery. Kumar was caught demanding and accepting a Rs 8,000 bribe to halt the filing of an appeal against an acquittal order in the Kathua court.

The arrest followed a complaint by a citizen who claimed Kumar requested an illegal payment to manipulate legal proceedings. The complainant, reluctant to comply, informed the ACB, which led to an inquiry confirming the corrupt demand.

The ACB set a trap during which Kumar was apprehended with the bribe money, witnessed by independent observers. Legal searches of Kumar's residence are underway, and investigations continue to unfold further details of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)