Suspect Arrested in Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing

Federal authorities have arrested a suspect in connection with last month's fatal bombing incident at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. A law enforcement official reported that the suspect, a 32-year-old man from Washington state, was taken into custody at John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York.

The suspect is set to make his first court appearance in Brooklyn federal court on Wednesday afternoon and will eventually face charges in California. Details on the new allegations were not disclosed. Authorities have identified the primary bombing suspect as Guy Bartkus, 25, who perished in the explosion.

The bomb detonated around 11 a.m. local time on May 17, near a vehicle parked outside the American Reproductive Center. The attack resulted in the deaths of Bartkus and another individual, with several injuries reported. FBI officials had previously described Bartkus as having "nihilistic ideations," classifying the incident as an act of terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)