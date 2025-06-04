Left Menu

Germany's Strategic Drive: Bolstering Ukraine's Air Defence

Germany intensifies efforts to secure more air defence systems for Ukraine amid severe Russian attacks. At a NATO meeting, President Zelenskiy requests additional defences, urging support from the U.S. and allies. Officials highlight the necessity of enhanced air defences to deter Russian aggression effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:01 IST
Germany's Strategic Drive: Bolstering Ukraine's Air Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Germany is making a coordinated push for increased air defence systems for Ukraine, following significant Russian offensives. The German initiative aims to exceed last year's €1 billion fund, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at a Brussels meeting.

The Ramstein group, comprising around 50 nations, aims to coordinate military aid efforts led by Germany and Britain. U.S. representation included its NATO Ambassador, with further participation expected from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for more air defences at the NATO conference, emphasizing the importance of Patriot systems. He urged allies that enhanced air shields would diminish the value Russia sees in missile attacks on Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025