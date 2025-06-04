Germany's Strategic Drive: Bolstering Ukraine's Air Defence

Germany is making a coordinated push for increased air defence systems for Ukraine, following significant Russian offensives. The German initiative aims to exceed last year's €1 billion fund, according to Defence Minister Boris Pistorius at a Brussels meeting.

The Ramstein group, comprising around 50 nations, aims to coordinate military aid efforts led by Germany and Britain. U.S. representation included its NATO Ambassador, with further participation expected from Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appealed for more air defences at the NATO conference, emphasizing the importance of Patriot systems. He urged allies that enhanced air shields would diminish the value Russia sees in missile attacks on Ukraine.

