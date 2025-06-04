Left Menu

Arrest Made in Deadly Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing

The FBI has arrested Daniel Park in connection with last month's car bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Park, 32, was detained at JFK Airport. The attack, carried out by anti-natalist extremist Guy Edward Bartkus, who died in the explosion, is believed to be an act of terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-06-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 21:18 IST
The FBI has made an arrest related to last month's car bombing of a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California. Daniel Park, a 32-year-old resident from Kent, Washington, was apprehended at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York. Details on the charges remain unclear, but prosecutors will soon provide more information in Los Angeles.

The bombing, orchestrated by Guy Edward Bartkus, was a shocking act that resulted in his death. Bartkus, linked to the anti-natalist movement, had targeted the clinic intentionally. His failed attempt to livestream the explosion did not prevent the devastation it caused, gutting the fertility center and shattering windows of surrounding buildings.

Investigations continue into potential complicity in Bartkus' attack and the source of the high explosives used. Authorities are scrutinizing connections to the anti-natalist ideology while also probing the accessibility of explosive materials that civilians might acquire. The extent of the blast marks it as one of Southern California's most significant bombing scenes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

