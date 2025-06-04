SIU Secures Preservation Order to Freeze Property Amid Alleged NLC Funds Misuse

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has successfully secured a preservation order from the Special Tribunal, freezing an immovable property located in Midstream Estate, Gauteng. The order is part of ongoing civil proceedings concerning the alleged misuse of funds allocated by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) for community development projects.

The property, now under investigation, is linked to several non-profit companies (NPCs) and private entities that allegedly diverted funds intended for projects such as agricultural development and old-age homes. The preservation order specifically prevents Israel Mathibe, Smart Safety PPE, and any other parties from selling, leasing, transferring, or dealing with the property in any way until the legal processes are completed.

The SIU’s investigation uncovered a network of corruption involving multiple NPCs that were set up to manage NLC grants. These grants, meant to fund projects that would benefit rural communities, were instead allegedly funneled into the purchase of the Midstream Estate property. The investigation revealed a pattern of fund diversions to benefit private entities and individuals.

The Alleged Misuse of NLC Funds

The SIU’s probe identified several questionable transactions involving two key NPCs: the SA Youth Movement NPC and Malusi We Sizwe NPC. The SA Youth Movement NPC, which was allocated R23 million from the NLC for old-age home projects in rural provinces, allegedly diverted R1.6 million to Smart Safety PPE. This amount was subsequently used in the purchase of the Midstream Estate property.

Similarly, the Malusi We Sizwe NPC, which was granted R13 million for an agricultural project in KwaZulu-Natal, transferred R896,980 to Trizaflo (Pty) Ltd. Trizaflo then paid a further R2.1 million toward the property’s purchase, raising questions about the legitimacy of the transactions.

The property in question was ultimately registered under the name of Smart Safety PPE, a company with ties to the SA Youth Movement NPC. Alfred Mzwakhe Sigudhla, the former director of Smart Safety PPE, was a key figure in this alleged scheme. Sigudhla also served as the chairperson of the SA Youth Movement NPC and was deeply involved in the mismanagement of the NLC funds.

Key Figures and Transactions

Sigudhla is directly implicated in the fraudulent activities as he signed crucial documents and authorized transactions that diverted NLC funds. On 15 September 2017, he signed a grant agreement on behalf of the SA Youth Movement NPC for R23 million. The funds were designated for old-age homes in rural provinces, but later, Sigudhla authorized a further R7.5 million diversion on 21 May 2019, despite no verifiable proof of project delivery.

In October 2018, Sigudhla signed bank agreements as a director of Smart Safety PPE. Later, after being replaced by another director, he remained listed as an “interested party” on the company’s bank account. Furthermore, Sigudhla authorized payments amounting to R1.6 million from the SA Youth Movement NPC to Smart Safety PPE, which were ultimately used to purchase the Midstream Estate property.

The SIU’s investigation suggests that these transactions were part of a larger effort to misappropriate funds meant for community development, with a clear focus on acquiring the valuable property for personal gain.

The Legal Framework and Consequences

The preservation order granted by the Special Tribunal is a part of the SIU’s broader efforts to combat corruption and financial mismanagement involving state funds. The SIU stated that this order is a critical step in holding those responsible accountable for the financial losses suffered by the NLC and other state institutions due to alleged corruption, fraud, and maladministration.

The SIU is authorized to institute civil actions in the High Court or the Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations. This includes recovering funds misappropriated through corrupt practices. As part of its investigative mandate, the SIU is required to refer any evidence of criminal activity uncovered during its investigations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

The Special Investigating Unit operates under the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, which allows it to investigate cases involving corruption, fraud, and maladministration in public institutions. By pursuing the preservation order and potential recovery of assets, the SIU is taking action to address the systemic issues in public funding and ensure accountability.

The Broader Context of NLC Fund Mismanagement

The mismanagement of NLC funds has been a longstanding concern, with several high-profile investigations and allegations of misuse surfacing in recent years. The NLC, which plays a key role in funding community development projects across South Africa, has faced intense scrutiny due to these incidents of corruption and the diversion of funds meant for public good.

The SIU’s investigation into the misuse of NLC funds is part of a wider initiative to address corruption and restore integrity to state institutions. By uncovering these fraudulent practices and taking legal action, the SIU aims to deter further misuse of public funds and ensure that grants are used for their intended purpose: supporting community development and improving the lives of South Africans in need.

The Path Forward

As the SIU continues its investigation, it is likely that more individuals and entities involved in the alleged misuse of funds will come under scrutiny. The preservation order is just one part of the larger effort to recover misappropriated assets and hold accountable those responsible for defrauding public institutions. The outcome of this case could set an important precedent for similar investigations into corruption and fund mismanagement in South Africa.

For now, the focus remains on securing the Midstream Estate property and ensuring that no further assets are transferred or concealed while the legal proceedings unfold. The SIU has made it clear that it is committed to recovering financial losses and ensuring justice is served, with a broader aim of protecting public funds and reinforcing the principles of accountability and transparency.