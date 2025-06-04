Cross-Border Tensions: BSF Soldier's Abduction Sparks Controversy

A Border Security Force (BSF) trooper faced a harrowing ordeal after reportedly being abducted by Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal's Murshidabad district. The incident unfolded near Chandni Chowk, adjacent to the BSF camp in Sutiar, Nurpur, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

During an attempted infiltration prevention near Kathalia village, the jawan was seized by individuals from Bangladesh's Chapai Nawabganj district, BSF sources revealed. He was later freed following a prompt intervention by Indian authorities with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB). 'He was held for a few hours but is now safe with us,' a senior BSF official stated.

The handover of the trooper occurred at a flag meeting between the border forces. A video clip, widely shared online, allegedly depicts the soldier tied to a banana tree for four hours across the border. The video's authenticity remains unverified. Investigations are ongoing, and security protocols in the region are under review, but the BSF has yet to release an official statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)