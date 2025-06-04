Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Putin Warns of Retaliation for Ukrainian Attacks

Russian President Vladimir Putin communicated to U.S. President Donald Trump his intention to respond to Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's nuclear fleet and a deadly bridge bombing. The conflict in Ukraine, already fraught, now faces potential escalation, with diplomatic talks showing limited promise for peace.

Updated: 04-06-2025 23:55 IST
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned U.S. President Donald Trump of retaliatory actions following Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia's nuclear-capable bombers and a bridge bombing. The dialogue comes amid rising tensions between Moscow and Kyiv after intense military confrontations.

In a recent conversation lasting over an hour, Trump and Putin discussed multiple issues, including the Ukrainian aggression and Iran's nuclear ambitions. Despite the cordial exchange, there appears to be little progress towards a peaceful resolution, with both leaders maintaining strong rhetoric.

Putin expressed skepticism about Ukraine's interest in peace, labeling its leadership as terrorists. Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain strained, with Western nations denying advanced knowledge of Ukraine's military strategies. As Russia and the U.S. hold the majority of the world's nuclear arsenal, stability remains precarious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

