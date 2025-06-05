Lawmakers Advocate for Afghan Deportation Protections Amid Humanitarian Crisis

A coalition of 101 Democratic lawmakers is pressing top Trump administration figures to reinstate deportation protections for thousands of Afghans residing in the U.S. The lawmakers caution that a return to Afghanistan would mean exposing individuals to severe humanitarian and economic hardships.

In a letter directed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the lawmakers advocated for continued access to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans. They highlighted that the risks for women and children under the Taliban-led regime, in power since 2021, are particularly severe.

Led by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Representative Glenn Ivey, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, the call to action comes as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of TPS for Afghans. The decision, set to take effect on July 14, has alarmed many, with bipartisan support emerging to reassess the termination.

(With inputs from agencies.)