Lawmakers Advocate for Afghan Deportation Protections Amid Humanitarian Crisis

A group of 101 Democratic lawmakers urges the Trump administration to reinstate deportation protections for Afghans facing dire conditions in Afghanistan. They emphasize that the termination of Temporary Protected Status would endanger thousands, especially women and children, amid the Taliban's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 00:29 IST
Lawmakers Advocate for Afghan Deportation Protections Amid Humanitarian Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A coalition of 101 Democratic lawmakers is pressing top Trump administration figures to reinstate deportation protections for thousands of Afghans residing in the U.S. The lawmakers caution that a return to Afghanistan would mean exposing individuals to severe humanitarian and economic hardships.

In a letter directed to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the lawmakers advocated for continued access to Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Afghans. They highlighted that the risks for women and children under the Taliban-led regime, in power since 2021, are particularly severe.

Led by U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Representative Glenn Ivey, and Senator Amy Klobuchar, the call to action comes as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced the termination of TPS for Afghans. The decision, set to take effect on July 14, has alarmed many, with bipartisan support emerging to reassess the termination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

