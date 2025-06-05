Suspect Arrested in Fertility Clinic Bombing
Daniel Park, a 32-year-old from Washington, was arrested in connection with the deadly bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic. Park is charged with supplying aluminum nitrate to primary suspect Guy Bartkus. The bombing, considered an act of terrorism, resulted in Bartkus's death and multiple injuries.
Federal authorities have apprehended a suspect believed to be linked to a deadly bombing that occurred at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, last month. Daniel Park, a 32-year-old resident of Washington state, was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, as announced by law enforcement officials on Wednesday.
Appearing in federal court in Brooklyn, Park agreed to be detained and transported to California under the custody of the U.S. Marshals service. Arrested in Poland and subsequently deported, Park's reasons for traveling to Europe remain unclear, especially as he was not in southern California during the bombing.
Authorities allege Park provided 270 pounds of aluminum nitrate, a material used in making bombs, to Guy Bartkus, the bombing's primary suspect. Bartkus, who died in the explosion, reportedly held 'nihilistic ideations.' Park, sharing these views, allegedly expressed them online. The arrest was first reported by NBC News.
ALSO READ
Kalyan building collapse: unauthorised work suspected to be cause; flat owner arrested
Tragedy Strikes: Suicide Bombing Targets School Bus in Pakistan's Balochistan
India's Diplomatic Blitz: Tackling Terrorism on the Global Stage
Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects
Arson Suspects Charged in Targeted Attacks on UK PM Keir Starmer's Properties