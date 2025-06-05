Left Menu

Suspect Arrested in Fertility Clinic Bombing

Daniel Park, a 32-year-old from Washington, was arrested in connection with the deadly bombing at a Palm Springs fertility clinic. Park is charged with supplying aluminum nitrate to primary suspect Guy Bartkus. The bombing, considered an act of terrorism, resulted in Bartkus's death and multiple injuries.

Federal authorities have apprehended a suspect believed to be linked to a deadly bombing that occurred at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, last month. Daniel Park, a 32-year-old resident of Washington state, was detained at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, as announced by law enforcement officials on Wednesday.

Appearing in federal court in Brooklyn, Park agreed to be detained and transported to California under the custody of the U.S. Marshals service. Arrested in Poland and subsequently deported, Park's reasons for traveling to Europe remain unclear, especially as he was not in southern California during the bombing.

Authorities allege Park provided 270 pounds of aluminum nitrate, a material used in making bombs, to Guy Bartkus, the bombing's primary suspect. Bartkus, who died in the explosion, reportedly held 'nihilistic ideations.' Park, sharing these views, allegedly expressed them online. The arrest was first reported by NBC News.

