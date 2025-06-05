Left Menu

U.S. Judge Orders Return of Deported Guatemalan Man

A Guatemalan man, mistakenly deported and fearing persecution in Mexico, was ordered to be flown back to the U.S. by a federal judge. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy intervened after the Justice Department admitted its reasoning for his deportation was based on false information provided earlier.

U.S. Judge Orders Return of Deported Guatemalan Man
  United States

a Guatemalan Man, fearing persecution in Mexico, was deported but later ordered to be returned to the United States. This development came after U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy from Boston intervened.

The judge's decision followed an admission by the Justice Department that their initial claim about the man not fearing deportation to Mexico was based on erroneous information.

The man's return signifies a judicial acknowledgment of the administration's error in his deportation case.

