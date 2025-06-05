U.S. Judge Orders Return of Deported Guatemalan Man

a Guatemalan Man, fearing persecution in Mexico, was deported but later ordered to be returned to the United States. This development came after U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy from Boston intervened.

The judge's decision followed an admission by the Justice Department that their initial claim about the man not fearing deportation to Mexico was based on erroneous information.

The man's return signifies a judicial acknowledgment of the administration's error in his deportation case.

(With inputs from agencies.)