Judge Halts Deportation Amid Boulder Fire-Bomb Case

A U.S. judge temporarily blocked the deportation of an Egyptian family's members after a fire-bomb attack in Boulder. The ruling came as the family sought asylum in the U.S., disputing fast-track deportation. The case involves alleged crimes by Mohamed Sabry Soliman linked to a pro-Israeli rally attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 03:37 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 03:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a key development, a federal judge in Colorado paused the deportation of the wife and five children of an Egyptian national charged in a fire-bomb attack. The ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Gordon Gallagher highlighted concerns over potential 'irreparable harm' if deportation proceeded without adequate process.

This decision followed a lawsuit from the family, filed as they pursued asylum in the United States. The lawsuit contended that the expedited removal process was inapplicable due to the family's U.S. residency of over two years. It came in the wake of the arrest of Mohamed Sabry Soliman, who is accused of targeting a pro-Israeli rally with gasoline bombs.

The family argued against collective punishment, which they claim violates democratic justice principles. While Soliman remains accused of overstaying a tourist visa, officials are investigating the family's possible involvement in the alleged attack. Meanwhile, his wife's pending asylum application adds complexity to their U.S. immigration status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

