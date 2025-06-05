Left Menu

Judge Orders a Legal Path for Deported Venezuelans

A U.S. judge has granted Venezuelans deported to El Salvador the right to challenge their detentions, challenging the Trump administration's use of an 18th-century law. This decision, which questions the handling of immigration policy, demands the administration outline a plan to facilitate legal petitions for the deportees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 05:39 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 05:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled that Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be able to contest their detentions, highlighting potential flaws in the Trump administration's deportation strategy.

Boasberg's decision challenges the administration's use of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, as the deportees allegedly lacked proper notification and opportunity to dispute their removal. The judge urged the government to provide a plan for facilitating legal challenges, underscoring a critical intersection between constitutional rights and immigration enforcement.

The White House responded assertively, claiming the judge overstepped his bounds in matters of national security. This ruling intensifies the ongoing debate surrounding the Trump administration's immigration policies and the judiciary's role in shaping them, with broader implications for the executive branch's authority over foreign affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

