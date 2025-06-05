Guangzhou Pursues Cyber Attack Suspects with New Bounty

Authorities in Guangzhou have intensified their hunt for over 20 individuals who are believed to have orchestrated cyber attacks across China. In line with the pursuit, a bounty has been announced to aid in apprehending these suspects.

The official Chinese news outlet, Xinhua, disclosed that these suspected hackers have possible ties to the Taiwan government, raising questions about cross-strait relations amid heightened cyber security tensions.

This move signals a robust response from Chinese authorities in safeguarding digital infrastructures, with implications for broader geopolitical dynamics between China and Taiwan.

