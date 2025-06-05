El Salvador's Legal Turmoil: The Detention of Ruth Lopez

A judge in El Salvador has ordered the provisional detention of prominent lawyer Ruth Lopez, according to human rights group Cristosal.

Lopez is renowned for her human rights advocacy and anti-corruption efforts. She was arrested last month on allegations of embezzlement during her tenure as a state official, and the charges have since escalated to include illicit enrichment.

After Wednesday's hearing, Lopez maintained her innocence, alleging that the charges were politically motivated in response to her legal work and her outspoken stance against corruption within the government.