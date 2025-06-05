Left Menu

El Salvador's Legal Turmoil: The Detention of Ruth Lopez

Renowned Salvadoran lawyer and human rights activist, Ruth Lopez, was ordered to remain in provisional detention by a judge. Charged with embezzlement and illicit enrichment, Lopez declares it politically motivated due to her anti-corruption stance, claiming her status as a political prisoner.

Detention

A judge in El Salvador has ordered the provisional detention of prominent lawyer Ruth Lopez, according to human rights group Cristosal.

Lopez is renowned for her human rights advocacy and anti-corruption efforts. She was arrested last month on allegations of embezzlement during her tenure as a state official, and the charges have since escalated to include illicit enrichment.

After Wednesday's hearing, Lopez maintained her innocence, alleging that the charges were politically motivated in response to her legal work and her outspoken stance against corruption within the government.

