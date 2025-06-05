Escalating Tensions: Ukraine's Drone Attack on Russian Aircraft
Russian aircraft were damaged in a Ukrainian attack on June 1, but will be restored, according to Russian officials. The U.S. assesses that up to 20 planes were hit, with around 10 destroyed, a claim challenged by Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Russia vows a response.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Russian aircraft damaged in a June 1 Ukrainian attack would be restored. Despite substantial damage, officials assert that the aircraft were not destroyed.
In contrast, U.S. intelligence estimates the drone strike hit around 20 warplanes, destroying almost 10. These figures differ from those reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned U.S. President Donald Trump that Moscow plans to respond to the attack, signaling potential escalation in tensions between the nations.
