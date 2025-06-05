Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov announced that Russian aircraft damaged in a June 1 Ukrainian attack would be restored. Despite substantial damage, officials assert that the aircraft were not destroyed.

In contrast, U.S. intelligence estimates the drone strike hit around 20 warplanes, destroying almost 10. These figures differ from those reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned U.S. President Donald Trump that Moscow plans to respond to the attack, signaling potential escalation in tensions between the nations.