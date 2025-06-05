Karnataka to Launch New Safety SOPs after Stadium Tragedy
In response to a tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Karnataka's government, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, plans to introduce a new Standard Operating Procedure to prevent future incidents. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to identify lapses and ensure accountability.
- Country:
- India
In the aftermath of a fatal stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Karnataka's government is set to implement a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at preventing similar tragedies. The decision comes after the disaster claimed 11 lives during an IPL victory celebration for the RCB team.
Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to identifying any lapses that contributed to the incident. Parameshwara stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a magisterial inquiry led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.
With 56 people injured in the event, Parameshwara assured that 46 individuals had been discharged from the hospital, with 10 remaining under care. He stressed the importance of adhering to the forthcoming SOP for all future mega events to safeguard public safety and prevent further loss of life.
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Chinnaswamy
- stampede
- SOP
- Parameshwara
- safety
- event
- stadium
- RCB
- IPL
ALSO READ
How Much Is a Life Worth? New Model Aims to Shape Global Road Safety Policies
Sports World Buzz: From Pride Events to LA28 Flag Football
Tragedy Strikes: Four Dead from Power Line Incident at Religious Event
Diving into Safety: Autism-Specific Swim Classes Transform Lives
Hillchol: A Breakthrough in Cholera Prevention