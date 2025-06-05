Left Menu

Karnataka to Launch New Safety SOPs after Stadium Tragedy

In response to a tragic stampede at the Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Karnataka's government, led by Home Minister G Parameshwara, plans to introduce a new Standard Operating Procedure to prevent future incidents. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered to identify lapses and ensure accountability.

  • India

In the aftermath of a fatal stampede at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium, Karnataka's government is set to implement a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) aimed at preventing similar tragedies. The decision comes after the disaster claimed 11 lives during an IPL victory celebration for the RCB team.

Home Minister G Parameshwara announced the initiative on Thursday, emphasizing the government's commitment to identifying any lapses that contributed to the incident. Parameshwara stated that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called for a magisterial inquiry led by the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner.

With 56 people injured in the event, Parameshwara assured that 46 individuals had been discharged from the hospital, with 10 remaining under care. He stressed the importance of adhering to the forthcoming SOP for all future mega events to safeguard public safety and prevent further loss of life.

