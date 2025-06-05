Winston Peters to Visit France, Italy & Indonesia for Key Diplomatic Talks

Foreign Minister Winston Peters will depart New Zealand this weekend for a strategic diplomatic mission to France, Italy, and Indonesia, aimed at reinforcing New Zealand’s global partnerships, marking key milestones, and advancing the country’s economic and regional cooperation goals. The visit underscores New Zealand’s commitment to active engagement in both the Pacific region and wider international arenas.

The minister’s itinerary spans June 7 to June 14, with engagements in Nice, Rome, and Jakarta. The visit will encompass multilateral forums, bilateral discussions, and commemorations of historic diplomatic ties, demonstrating a multifaceted foreign policy agenda.

France: Pacific-France Summit and UN Ocean Conference

Peters’ first stop will be Nice, France, where he will participate in the Pacific-France Summit, hosted by President Emmanuel Macron. The summit reflects France’s increasing role in Pacific affairs and seeks to foster collaboration between France and Pacific nations on climate resilience, maritime security, and economic development.

“New Zealand is a Pacific country, and we take seriously our responsibility to work with partners in the region and around the world to contribute to resilience, stability and prosperity,” Peters stated ahead of the summit. “France’s hosting of these events further demonstrates its strong contribution to the Pacific.”

In addition, Peters will represent New Zealand at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, a high-level global forum focused on the sustainable management of ocean resources, climate change adaptation, and protection of marine biodiversity. His attendance signals New Zealand’s dedication to oceanic stewardship and the international legal frameworks that support it.

The Minister will also hold a series of bilateral meetings with counterparts from around the world, further advancing New Zealand’s diplomatic and trade objectives.

Italy: Celebrating 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations

Peters will then travel to Rome, where he will commemorate 75 years of diplomatic ties between New Zealand and Italy. The visit is particularly significant as it marks the first time since 2007—when Peters himself visited as Foreign Minister—that a New Zealand Foreign Minister will set foot in Rome.

“Italy is a leading world economy, and we share important historical connections as well as contemporary trade and economic ties,” said Peters.

Discussions with Italian leaders are expected to cover a wide range of issues, from enhancing bilateral trade and investment to cooperation in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism, defense, and food technology. Cultural diplomacy and shared values as democratic nations will also form part of the dialogue.

Indonesia: Strengthening Strategic Partnership

Peters’ final destination will be Jakarta, Indonesia, where he will attend the annual Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) alongside Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and meet with Hashim Djojohadikusumo, brother and senior advisor to President Prabowo Subianto.

This leg of the trip comes at a time of renewed focus on Asia-Pacific partnerships. Indonesia, as the largest economy in Southeast Asia and a key player in ASEAN, is a vital partner in New Zealand’s Indo-Pacific strategy.

“We are ambitious about deepening our relationship with Indonesia,” Peters affirmed. “This will be an opportunity to strengthen trade, education and development connections and promote regional cooperation.”

Peters is expected to advocate for closer links in agri-tech, climate adaptation, education exchanges, and infrastructure cooperation. He will also reaffirm New Zealand’s commitment to shared regional priorities, such as maritime security, pandemic recovery, and sustainable development.

Global Diplomacy in Action

Minister Peters’ upcoming trip reflects New Zealand’s proactive stance on bilateral diplomacy, multilateral collaboration, and Pacific engagement. By aligning foreign policy objectives with global opportunities, the government aims to boost economic growth, security partnerships, and international influence.

As Winston Peters departs on Saturday, June 7, and returns on Saturday, June 14, his mission will spotlight New Zealand’s role as a principled, reliable, and globally engaged partner—ready to shape the future alongside old allies and emerging partners alike.