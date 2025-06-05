Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Bodies of Hostages Retrieved Amidst Gaza Conflict

Israel has retrieved the bodies of two hostages, Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai, taken during Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed condolences. The couple, killed while walking near Kibbutz Nir Oz, were recently discovered in Khan Younis. The offensive continues to impact Gaza significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 05-06-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 12:48 IST
Israel's government announced the recovery of the bodies of Judih Weinstein and Gad Haggai, hostages from the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Prime Minister Netanyahu extended condolences to their families following the intensive retrieval operation led by the army and Shin Bet security agency.

The couple, aged 70 and 72, were declared dead by Kibbutz Nir Oz in December 2023. They were last seen walking near their home when Hamas militants crossed over and attacked the area, including army bases and farming communities. In a desperate call to emergency services, Weinstein reported both were shot.

The Gaza offensive, which has claimed over 54,000 Palestinian lives, continues to devastate the region, destroying infrastructure and displacing a significant portion of its population. Israeli forces have been able to rescue some hostages, but many remain in captivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

