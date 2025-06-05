Controversy Erupts as Pakistan Takes Key Roles in UN Security Council
The Congress criticized Pakistan's appointment as vice chair of the UN Security Council's counterterrorism committee, labeling it a failure in India's foreign policy. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge urged diplomatic action to differentiate India from Pakistan regarding terrorism and questioned global legitimacy of Pakistan's purported terror ties.
- Country:
- India
In a controversial move, Pakistan has been appointed vice chair of the UN Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee, alongside chairing another panel. The Indian National Congress described this development as a manifestation of India's foreign policy shortcomings and called for decisive diplomatic actions.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need to separate India and Pakistan's identities on the international stage, particularly concerning terrorism. He questioned the global community's recognition of Pakistan, given its alleged involvement in terrorism, including harboring known figures like Osama Bin Laden.
While Pakistan takes on prominent roles within the UN, Congress demanded Pakistan's reinclusion in the FATF grey list, criticizing financial aids from institutions like the IMF and World Bank. The diplomatic community is encouraged to support India's stance against terrorism facilitated by Pakistan.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- UN Security Council
- Terrorism
- Congress
- India
- Counterterrorism
- Kharge
- FATF
- ForeignPolicy
- IMF
ALSO READ
Indian national pleads guilty in U.S immigration fraud case involving fake robberies
Op Sindoor triumph of every mother, daughter and sister of India: Om Birla
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
India Revitalizes Gas-Based Power Amid Rising Demand
Falcon Agrifriz Launches India's Largest Frozen Potato Facility in Gujarat