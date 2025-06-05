Left Menu

Historic Election: Hugo Aguilar Becomes Mexico's First Indigenous Supreme Court Justice in 170 Years

Hugo Aguilar, from Mexico's Mixtec people, becomes the first Indigenous Supreme Court justice in nearly 170 years. His election marks a significant moment for Mexico's 23 million Indigenous people, though critics question his ties to the ruling party, Morena, and his role in controversial infrastructure projects.

Updated: 05-06-2025 13:39 IST
In a historic move, Hugo Aguilar from the Mixtec people of Mexico's Oaxaca state has been elected as the first Indigenous Supreme Court justice in nearly 170 years. His appointment is seen as a landmark moment for Indigenous representation at the highest level of the Mexican judiciary.

While supporters celebrate Aguilar's win as a victory for Mexico's 23 million Indigenous individuals, critics raise concerns about his affiliations with the ruling Morena party. They highlight his involvement in contentious government infrastructure projects that have drawn criticism from Indigenous communities and environmentalists alike.

Aguilar's role in the National Institute of Indigenous Peoples, under President López Obrador's administration, especially in the controversial Maya Train project, has been a focal point of critique. As the election brings new dynamics to the judiciary, key questions remain about Aguilar's ability to act independently and prioritize Indigenous rights over political party interests.

