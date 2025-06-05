Left Menu

Stampede Inquiry: Officials Under Scrutiny

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha is leading a magisterial probe into the stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. Notices will be issued to the KSCA, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Police Commissioner to join the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-06-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 15:29 IST
Stampede Inquiry: Officials Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha announced a magisterial probe into the recent stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 individuals. The tragic incident, which unfolded during a crowded event on Wednesday, will put key parties under scrutiny.

Jagadeesha inspected the stadium on Thursday, asserting his commitment to concluding the investigation within 15 days. Notices are set to be issued to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, to aid in the inquiry process.

In response to speculation about accountability, Jagadeesha maintained that no conclusions will be drawn before the investigation's completion. He highlighted the requirement of police permission for such events but noted he is not the authority on its issuance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025