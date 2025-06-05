Stampede Inquiry: Officials Under Scrutiny
Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha is leading a magisterial probe into the stampede at Chinnaswamy stadium that resulted in 11 deaths and over 50 injuries. Notices will be issued to the KSCA, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Police Commissioner to join the investigation.
The Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha announced a magisterial probe into the recent stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives and injured over 50 individuals. The tragic incident, which unfolded during a crowded event on Wednesday, will put key parties under scrutiny.
Jagadeesha inspected the stadium on Thursday, asserting his commitment to concluding the investigation within 15 days. Notices are set to be issued to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Police Commissioner, B Dayananda, to aid in the inquiry process.
In response to speculation about accountability, Jagadeesha maintained that no conclusions will be drawn before the investigation's completion. He highlighted the requirement of police permission for such events but noted he is not the authority on its issuance.
