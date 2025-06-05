Left Menu

Nepal's Former PM Faces Corruption Charges in Land Scandal

Nepal's ex-PM Madhav Kumar Nepal is charged with land misappropriation by the anti-graft agency. The case also involves 92 others for alleged land ceiling exemptions approval in 2010. The agency seeks NRS 185.85 million recovery and prison terms. Nepal denies wrongdoing, claiming a conspiracy against him.

Updated: 05-06-2025 16:44 IST
  • Nepal

In a significant political development, Nepal's former Prime Minister and CPN-Unified Socialist chairman, Madhav Kumar Nepal, has been implicated in a high-profile corruption case. The anti-graft agency has filed charges alleging his involvement in a land misappropriation scheme, implicating a total of 92 individuals.

The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has accused the former leader and others of facilitating illegal land ceiling exemptions for a non-profit organization in 2010. The non-profit was reportedly acquiring land beyond the legally allowed limits across multiple locations in Nepal.

The legal proceedings are demanding the recovery of Nepalese Rs 185.85 million, along with prison sentences and fines according to the Prevention of Corruption Act (2002). Meanwhile, Mr. Nepal has denied all allegations, attributing them to a political conspiracy aimed at ending his career.

