Cyber Crime Unmasked: Arrest in Goa Reveals Dark Web Dealings

In a significant cybercrime operation, an Ahmedabad resident has been detained in Goa on charges of attempting to illegally access and sell sensitive personal data through digital platforms in exchange for cryptocurrency, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The Goa police's cyber crime unit acted swiftly on an intelligence tip-off, leading to the arrest of 42-year-old Vishal Gohil from Calangute. According to Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta, initial inquiries found that Gohil sought out sensitive personal data with the intention of selling it via encrypted channels like Telegram, with payments to be made in cryptocurrency.

The police remain tight-lipped about the specific nature of the data and whether it pertains to the general public or specific individuals. An intensive investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of unauthorized data access, trace financial transactions, and identify any accomplices or digital platforms used in the operation. Gohil faces charges under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)