Left Menu

Cyber Crime Unmasked: Arrest in Goa Reveals Dark Web Dealings

A man from Ahmedabad was arrested in Goa for allegedly attempting to sell sensitive personal data using cryptocurrency. The accused, Vishal Gohil, reportedly tried to procure this data for sale on platforms like Telegram. An investigation is underway to explore the extent of the data breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:02 IST
Cyber Crime Unmasked: Arrest in Goa Reveals Dark Web Dealings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant cybercrime operation, an Ahmedabad resident has been detained in Goa on charges of attempting to illegally access and sell sensitive personal data through digital platforms in exchange for cryptocurrency, authorities revealed on Thursday.

The Goa police's cyber crime unit acted swiftly on an intelligence tip-off, leading to the arrest of 42-year-old Vishal Gohil from Calangute. According to Superintendent of Police Rahul Gupta, initial inquiries found that Gohil sought out sensitive personal data with the intention of selling it via encrypted channels like Telegram, with payments to be made in cryptocurrency.

The police remain tight-lipped about the specific nature of the data and whether it pertains to the general public or specific individuals. An intensive investigation is ongoing to determine the extent of unauthorized data access, trace financial transactions, and identify any accomplices or digital platforms used in the operation. Gohil faces charges under the Information Technology Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025