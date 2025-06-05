Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Social Media Influencer in Communal Video Case

The Calcutta High Court granted interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli, a social media influencer accused of posting a communal video. Arrested from Gurugram, she was charged with promoting disharmony. The court noted the complaint lacked evidence of an offense and ordered protection for Panoli due to threats.

Updated: 05-06-2025 17:25 IST
Calcutta High Court Grants Bail to Social Media Influencer in Communal Video Case
Sharmistha Panoli
  • Country:
  • India

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday provided interim bail to Sharmistha Panoli, a social media influencer, who faced arrest by Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks. The court determined that the allegations against her did not constitute a cognisable offense.

Panoli, a 22-year-old law student, was apprehended from Gurugram following a complaint lodged at the Garden Reach Police Station. Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury's bench granted her bail with a bond and condition of cooperation in the ongoing investigation. Panoli was restricted from leaving the country without court approval and assured police protection as she reported receiving threats post her controversial post.

The incident involved a video where Panoli criticized Bollywood figures' silence on Operation Sindoor and purportedly made divisive comments, leading to her arrest. The court highlighted procedural lapses, noting threats against her were not yet addressed. Meanwhile, her lawyer argued the FIR lacked grounds for cognisable offense. The arrest's circumstances were challenged, pointing to police overreach, as political figures and legal representatives commented on free speech rights in India.

