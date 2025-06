Manhunt for Suspected Airfield Attacker: Artyom Timofeyev

Artyom Timofeyev has been named in a wanted list by Russia's interior ministry for suspected involvement in attacks on military airfields. The announcement, made on Thursday, was supported by details from the state news agency, TASS.

Timofeyev reportedly fled Russia for Kazakhstan amid the allegations, according to multiple Russian media outlets.

The case highlights growing security concerns within Russia as authorities intensify efforts to apprehend individuals linked to such offenses.

