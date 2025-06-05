NATO's New Defense Spending Ambitions: A Historic Leap Forward
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth expresses confidence in NATO's commitment to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, ahead of a NATO summit. European allies recognize the need to meet these targets to secure U.S. support. The proposal includes spending 3.5% on military capabilities and 1.5% on security-related infrastructure.
NATO is on the brink of a groundbreaking decision to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, a move driven by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's advocacy and President Donald Trump's demands. As NATO members converge in Brussels, talks intensify ahead of the pivotal summit this June.
Hegseth, buoyed by recent discussions, praised the near-consensus on this ambitious target among NATO defense ministers. The proposed allocation includes 3.5% for military capabilities and an additional 1.5% devoted to security-related infrastructure.
Despite Spain's reservations, European allies understand this financial hike as essential to maintaining U.S. security support. As details of the investment plan solidify, nations like Germany and Sweden push for feasible timelines, aiming to balance defense contributions across Europe, Canada, and the U.S.
ALSO READ
EU Steps In: Boosting the Lifeblood of Radio Free Europe
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
Industrial firms struggle to meet Cyber Resilience Act’s security demands
Trump's Miscalculation in Ukraine Talks Draws European Action
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies