Left Menu

Bali's Narcotics Crackdown: Foreign Nationals Face Harsh Penalties

Several foreign nationals, including individuals from India, Australia, and the U.S., face severe narcotic-related charges in Bali, potentially leading to the death penalty. Indonesian authorities arrested the suspects for smuggling and possessing drugs like hashish and amphetamines, reinforcing the nation's strict stance against drug crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Denpasar | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:08 IST
Bali's Narcotics Crackdown: Foreign Nationals Face Harsh Penalties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Authorities in Indonesia's Bali have arrested multiple foreign nationals on severe narcotics charges, with potential outcomes including the death penalty. The move underscores the island's zero-tolerance policy towards drug-related offenses.

Customs officials at Ngurah Rai International Airport apprehended an Indian national on May 29, with further investigations leading to the arrests of Australian and American nationals. The suspects allegedly trafficked hashish, marijuana, and amphetamines into the region.

The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime highlights Indonesia as a significant target for international drug syndicates, despite its stringent drug laws. Current figures reveal approximately 530 individuals, including 96 foreigners, currently reside on death row in the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025