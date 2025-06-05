Rising Chaos: Islamist Attacks Intensify in Mali

Mali's military reported a series of assaults by Islamist militants on two additional military installations, occurring on Wednesday and Thursday. These recent attacks highlight the increasing capabilities and territorial gains of the insurgents, who claim to have killed hundreds of soldiers. Ground and air forces were mobilized to counter an attack on a security post in Mahou, situated near the Burkina Faso border.

The militant group Jama'a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (JNIM), associated with Al Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack in Mahou. While the exact death toll remains undisclosed, these incidents underscore the volatile security situation in Mali. On Wednesday, a separate attack targeted a military camp in Tessit, also near Burkina Faso and Niger borders, but no group has claimed responsibility yet.

Mali's government, affected by coups in recent years, struggles to stabilize the country amid intensifying jihadist violence. Despite cutting ties with Western military allies, Mali has sought Russian assistance to combat these militant threats. The consulting firm Control Risks warns that JNIM may soon target areas closer to the capital, Bamako, aiming to destabilize Mali's military governance further.