Tragedy in Indore: Mother's Grim Act Amidst Family Dispute
In Indore, a woman was arrested for allegedly drowning her 8-month-old daughter in a water tank due to a dispute with her in-laws. The incident occurred under the Dwarkapuri police station limits. The woman initially claimed the child was missing but later confessed to the crime.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police have arrested a woman accused of drowning her eight-month-old daughter in a water tank. The tragic event unfolded due to a family dispute, according to police reports.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi confirmed the child's body was discovered in an underground tank within a residence under Dwarkapuri police station's jurisdiction. The incident came to light when suspicions led to questioning the child's mother, Varsha, whose inconsistent statements aroused further suspicion.
Upon thorough interrogation, Varsha confessed to the crime, revealing she had staged the child's disappearance amidst a dispute with her in-laws, while her husband's attention was elsewhere. The police investigation continues as the community grapples with this unsettling case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kalyan building collapse: unauthorised work suspected to be cause; flat owner arrested
SC directs Ashoka University prof Mahmudabad, arrested in connection with his alleged offensive posts, to be released on interim bail.
Temple Heist Unraveled: Arrests and Recoveries Made
Assam Police Paves Way for Future-Ready Policing
German Authorities Tackle Youth Extremism: Arrests Made in Far-Right Group