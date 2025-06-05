Tragedy in Indore: Mother's Grim Act Amidst Family Dispute

In a shocking incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police have arrested a woman accused of drowning her eight-month-old daughter in a water tank. The tragic event unfolded due to a family dispute, according to police reports.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Shivendu Joshi confirmed the child's body was discovered in an underground tank within a residence under Dwarkapuri police station's jurisdiction. The incident came to light when suspicions led to questioning the child's mother, Varsha, whose inconsistent statements aroused further suspicion.

Upon thorough interrogation, Varsha confessed to the crime, revealing she had staged the child's disappearance amidst a dispute with her in-laws, while her husband's attention was elsewhere. The police investigation continues as the community grapples with this unsettling case.

