Tensions Rise as Germany Criticizes Israel's Policy on Settlements

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul criticized Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank, urging more humanitarian aid for Gaza and condemning new settlement plans. He confirmed Germany's continued military support for Israel, citing the country's defense needs.

At a Berlin press conference Thursday, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul openly criticized Israel's policies in Gaza and the West Bank.

He urged Israeli authorities to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and voiced disapproval of the government's plans to expand settlements in the West Bank with 22 additional sites.

Despite these criticisms, Wadephul assured that Germany would maintain its supplies of weapons to Israel, emphasizing the need for the country to safeguard its security.

