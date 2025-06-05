Left Menu

Presidential Phone Dialogue: Xi and Trump Discuss Global Concerns

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in phone talks initiated by Trump. This dialogue was reported by the Xinhua news agency, which did not disclose the specifics of their conversation.

Presidential Phone Dialogue: Xi and Trump Discuss Global Concerns
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone on Thursday. The conversation was initiated at Trump's request, according to China's official news outlet, Xinhua.

While the details of the discussion between the two world leaders remain undisclosed, the call underscores the ongoing diplomatic communication between the United States and China.

Xinhua's report on the phone call did not elaborate further, leaving much to interpretation about the potential topics of geopolitical relevance between the two presidents.

