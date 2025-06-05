Presidential Phone Dialogue: Xi and Trump Discuss Global Concerns

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump over the phone on Thursday. The conversation was initiated at Trump's request, according to China's official news outlet, Xinhua.

While the details of the discussion between the two world leaders remain undisclosed, the call underscores the ongoing diplomatic communication between the United States and China.

Xinhua's report on the phone call did not elaborate further, leaving much to interpretation about the potential topics of geopolitical relevance between the two presidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)