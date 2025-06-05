Left Menu

Afghan Women’s Rights Champion Stalled by Visa Restrictions

Fatima, an Afghan women's rights defender, faces uncertainty as her U.S. visa process is halted due to Trump's travel ban. Despite decades of contribution to U.S.-funded projects, she is stuck in Pakistan, fearing for her and her daughter's future amidst Taliban oppression and rising Pakistani repatriation pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:55 IST
Fatima, a 57-year-old advocate for women's rights from Afghanistan, finds herself in a precarious situation. She is stranded in Pakistan awaiting the processing of her U.S. visa, a process abruptly suspended following President Donald Trump's inclusion of Afghanistan in a list of countries banned from entry.

Fatima, who spent decades working on U.S.-funded projects, risks being sent back home to danger, where her teenage daughter is also barred from schooling. Despite promises from the West to aid allies during Taliban's takeover, help has been limited, with many like Fatima left in uncertainty.

With Taliban rule barring women's movement without a male guardian, and a climate of fear amid Pakistan's repatriation efforts, the situation is dire. Prominent advocate Mahbouba Seraj expresses despair over the halt, citing the complete vetting and readiness of many Afghan allies now caught in a bureaucratic limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)

