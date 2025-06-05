Himachal High Court Upholds CBI Probe in Vimal Negi Murder Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court decided not to halt the transfer of the Vimal Negi murder investigation to the CBI. The court described the plea opposing the transfer as non-maintainable.

This decision ensures that the CBI remains in charge of investigating the puzzling death of Vimal Negi, the former chief engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Negi disappeared on March 10, and his body was discovered on March 18 in the Bilaspur district.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia granted Shimla's SP Sanjeev Gandhi some relief. Gandhi had challenged the transfer to the CBI from the special investigation team, seeking to protect his professional reputation along with his colleagues'. While partially granted, the high court requested the state to respond to Gandhi's plea by July 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)