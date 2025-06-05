Left Menu

Himachal High Court Upholds CBI Probe in Vimal Negi Murder Case

The Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed a plea to revoke the transfer of the Vimal Negi murder case to the CBI. Former HPPCL chief engineer Negi's mysterious death prompted this move. Despite partial relief to SP Sanjeev Gandhi concerning his reputation, the CBI continues its investigation into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-06-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 19:40 IST
Himachal High Court Upholds CBI Probe in Vimal Negi Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court decided not to halt the transfer of the Vimal Negi murder investigation to the CBI. The court described the plea opposing the transfer as non-maintainable.

This decision ensures that the CBI remains in charge of investigating the puzzling death of Vimal Negi, the former chief engineer of the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited. Negi disappeared on March 10, and his body was discovered on March 18 in the Bilaspur district.

A division bench led by Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia granted Shimla's SP Sanjeev Gandhi some relief. Gandhi had challenged the transfer to the CBI from the special investigation team, seeking to protect his professional reputation along with his colleagues'. While partially granted, the high court requested the state to respond to Gandhi's plea by July 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025