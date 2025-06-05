Notorious Smuggler Nabbed: A Major Blow to Narcotics Network

Rajasthan Police have successfully captured Gordhanram, a notorious drug smuggler, after he evaded arrest for four years. Officials confirmed that the apprehension took place in Jaisalmer after a sustained effort by law enforcement.

Gordhanram, hailing from Bhurtiya village in Barmer, was under a Rs 1 lakh bounty declared by the Rajasthan Police Headquarters for his involvement in extensive criminal activities, including drug trafficking and violent crimes.

Inspector General of Police, Jodhpur Range, Vikas Kumar, described the arrest as a significant strike against the narcotics network in the region. The suspect was wanted in numerous cases spanning several states, marking this operation as particularly challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)