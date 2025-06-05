Saket Court Tragedy: Security Failures Under Scrutiny After Undertrial Killing

In a stark illustration of security gaps in Delhi's legal institutions, an undertrial prisoner was murdered inside the Saket Court lock-up, sparking a major investigation. The victim, identified as Aman, had a history of conflict with his attackers, Jitender and Jaidev, both of whom were present during the assault.

The incident occurred amid ongoing tensions between the individuals, with preliminary inquiries suggesting past grievances had escalated. Despite the presence of security, Aman's head was smashed against the wall after being kicked repeatedly, leading to fatal injuries. This tragedy unfolds amid a backdrop of several high-profile attacks within Delhi courts over recent years.

Police are now faced with the daunting task of uncovering how Jitender and Aman were placed together despite their known animosity. The spotlight is on safeguarding measures in judicial facilities, and whether systemic failings contributed to this crime. Advocates and officials alike are questioning the protocols and swift action demanded in such sensitive environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)