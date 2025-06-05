Crackdown Intensifies: 88 Arrested in Social Media Terror Sympathies Probe

On Thursday, authorities intensified their crackdown on individuals supporting Pakistan with social media posts, making four new arrests. The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced that Amir Hamza, Mustafa Ahmed, Subahan Ali, and Meher Ali were detained, raising the total arrests to 88.

This operation connects to the Pahalgam terror attack in April, prompting state efforts to target and apprehend those allegedly promoting anti-India rhetoric and communal discord. The crackdown aims to suppress sentiments deemed supportive of Pakistan, with certain figures like AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam facing legal action under the National Security Act.

Sarma highlighted the ongoing mission to eliminate so-called 'traitors' and prevent future threats, making it clear that legal measures like the National Security Act would be deployed selectively to address this national security concern. The police remain vigilant against activities that compromise national integrity.