Tribal Rights Under Threat: Arvind Netam's Call to Action

Veteran tribal leader Arvind Netam highlights the challenges faced by tribal communities due to industrialization and coal mining in the Hasdeo forests. He criticizes government inaction despite legal protections and urges the RSS to bridge gaps with tribals and address issues of displacement and cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Netam, a seasoned tribal leader and former Union minister, urged the protection of tribal rights at the conclusion of RSS' 25-day training camp in Nagpur. He highlighted the burden placed on tribal communities, alleging that their water, forests, and land are under threat.

Netam pointed to ongoing coal mining in the Hasdeo forest, despite court orders, criticizing governmental negligence. He emphasized the vital ecological and cultural importance of these forests. He claimed that industrialization often leads to tribal displacement, calling for laws like PESA to be respected.

Though commending RSS for national unity efforts, Netam emphasized that tribal issues need deeper attention. He called for respect for tribal lands, proposing leases instead of acquisition. He also warned about the impacts of religious conversions and Naxalism, urging actions to prevent further problems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

