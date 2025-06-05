High-Profile Land Seizure in Morigaon: Cybercrime Crackdown

In a decisive move against cybercrime, the Morigaon district administration in Assam seized a prime piece of land on Thursday. The land, measuring approximately 1.5 kathas and located in Morigaon town, was allegedly acquired by Shoriful Islam using illicitly obtained funds from a cyber fraud scheme.

Islam, suspected of defrauding a major finance company of over Rs 1 crore, reportedly used fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and credit cards to secure loans. The proceeds of these fraudulent transactions were funneled into a bank account belonging to Islam's wife. The scam unfolded from Bowalguri village's Laharighat police jurisdiction.

After thorough investigations, the Morigaon Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the property. The seizure operation was executed by the district administration and police, with top officials, including District Commissioner Debashish Sharma and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, in attendance. The crackdown marks a significant stride in the fight against regional cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)