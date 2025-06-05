High-Profile Land Seizure in Morigaon: Cybercrime Crackdown
A plot of land in Morigaon, Assam, linked to a cybercrime involving the defrauding of over Rs 1 crore, was seized by local authorities following a court order. The land belonged to Shoriful Islam, implicated in using fake documents to obtain fraudulent loans. Islam remains on the run.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move against cybercrime, the Morigaon district administration in Assam seized a prime piece of land on Thursday. The land, measuring approximately 1.5 kathas and located in Morigaon town, was allegedly acquired by Shoriful Islam using illicitly obtained funds from a cyber fraud scheme.
Islam, suspected of defrauding a major finance company of over Rs 1 crore, reportedly used fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and credit cards to secure loans. The proceeds of these fraudulent transactions were funneled into a bank account belonging to Islam's wife. The scam unfolded from Bowalguri village's Laharighat police jurisdiction.
After thorough investigations, the Morigaon Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the property. The seizure operation was executed by the district administration and police, with top officials, including District Commissioner Debashish Sharma and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, in attendance. The crackdown marks a significant stride in the fight against regional cybercrime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cybercrime
- Morigaon
- seizure
- Assam
- Shoriful Islam
- fraud
- finance company
- land
- police
- justice
ALSO READ
Indian national pleads guilty in U.S immigration fraud case involving fake robberies
Massive Rs 155 Crore Financial Fraud Uncovered
DoT Unveils Financial Fraud Risk Indicator to Strengthen Cybersecurity
Telecom's New Tool Declares War on Financial Cyber Frauds
Doctor's Double Life Unveiled: Allegations of Obscenity and Identity Fraud