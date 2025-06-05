Left Menu

High-Profile Land Seizure in Morigaon: Cybercrime Crackdown

A plot of land in Morigaon, Assam, linked to a cybercrime involving the defrauding of over Rs 1 crore, was seized by local authorities following a court order. The land belonged to Shoriful Islam, implicated in using fake documents to obtain fraudulent loans. Islam remains on the run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morigaon | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:40 IST
High-Profile Land Seizure in Morigaon: Cybercrime Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against cybercrime, the Morigaon district administration in Assam seized a prime piece of land on Thursday. The land, measuring approximately 1.5 kathas and located in Morigaon town, was allegedly acquired by Shoriful Islam using illicitly obtained funds from a cyber fraud scheme.

Islam, suspected of defrauding a major finance company of over Rs 1 crore, reportedly used fake PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, and credit cards to secure loans. The proceeds of these fraudulent transactions were funneled into a bank account belonging to Islam's wife. The scam unfolded from Bowalguri village's Laharighat police jurisdiction.

After thorough investigations, the Morigaon Judicial Magistrate Court ordered the confiscation of the property. The seizure operation was executed by the district administration and police, with top officials, including District Commissioner Debashish Sharma and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das, in attendance. The crackdown marks a significant stride in the fight against regional cybercrime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025