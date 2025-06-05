Bulldozer Justice in Bihar: A Message to Offenders

In a bold move reflecting the 'bulldozer justice model' seen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar authorities demolished the property of an accused rapist in Muzaffarpur district.

The police-led operation was carried out under the watchful eyes of the local administration following the accused's evasion after the crime.

This action comes shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's assurances of stringent measures, in response to growing public outrage and scrutiny of the Nitish Kumar government.

(With inputs from agencies.)