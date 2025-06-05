Left Menu

Bulldozer Justice in Bihar: A Message to Offenders

In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, authorities bulldozed the property of an accused rapist under police supervision. The homes were destroyed after the accused evaded capture post-crime. The dramatic operation follows Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's promise of decisive action amidst rising tension and criticism of law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:41 IST
Bulldozer Justice in Bihar: A Message to Offenders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move reflecting the 'bulldozer justice model' seen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar authorities demolished the property of an accused rapist in Muzaffarpur district.

The police-led operation was carried out under the watchful eyes of the local administration following the accused's evasion after the crime.

This action comes shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's assurances of stringent measures, in response to growing public outrage and scrutiny of the Nitish Kumar government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

Suspected Food Poisoning Strikes Telangana Institute of Mental Health

 India
2
Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

Venezuelan Deportees Win Right to Legal Challenge

 Global
3
India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

India Grateful to Iran for Rescuing Nationals: A Diplomatic Success

 Iran
4
Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

Punjab CM's Fiery Rebuke: Operation Sindoor and Political Storm

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025