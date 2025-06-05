Bulldozer Justice in Bihar: A Message to Offenders
In Muzaffarpur, Bihar, authorities bulldozed the property of an accused rapist under police supervision. The homes were destroyed after the accused evaded capture post-crime. The dramatic operation follows Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha's promise of decisive action amidst rising tension and criticism of law enforcement.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a bold move reflecting the 'bulldozer justice model' seen in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar authorities demolished the property of an accused rapist in Muzaffarpur district.
The police-led operation was carried out under the watchful eyes of the local administration following the accused's evasion after the crime.
This action comes shortly after Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's assurances of stringent measures, in response to growing public outrage and scrutiny of the Nitish Kumar government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- Muzaffarpur
- district
- accused
- rapist
- police
- administration
- bulldozer
- justice
- Vijay Kumar Sinha
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Assam Police Paves Way for Future-Ready Policing
Cracking Down on Extremism: German Police Arrest 'Last Defence Wave' Suspects
Marathwada Police Turn to Drones for Flood Emergency Announcements
Assam Police Enforces Zero Tolerance Policy Under CM Sarma's Vision
Kashmir Police Gears Up for Amarnath Yatra 2025 and Muharram with Enhanced Security Measures