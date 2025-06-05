Left Menu

Maoist Leader's Demise Sparks Naxalite Arson in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, Naxalites torched a truck after a senior Maoist leader, Sudhakar, was killed in an encounter with security forces. The incident, involving half a dozen Naxalites disguised as civilians, did not disrupt traffic. Security forces launched combing operations to catch the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijapur | Updated: 05-06-2025 23:21 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 23:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Naxalites set a truck ablaze in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh following the killing of a senior Maoist leader. The incident took place after Sudhakar, a Central Committee member of the Maoists, was neutralized by security forces in an encounter.

According to police, about half a dozen Naxalites, dressed as civilians, blocked the truck on the highway and forced its occupants to leave before setting it on fire. The unrest did not disrupt traffic, authorities confirm.

The arson is seen as a retaliatory action by the Naxalites, expressing their frustration over the demise of their leader. Law enforcement has intensified efforts, deploying personnel to the area and initiating combing operations to apprehend the culprits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

