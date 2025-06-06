Supreme Court Shields Gun Companies as Mexico's Lawsuit Fails

In a decisive ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed Mexico's lawsuit against two American gun companies, insulating them from accusations of abetting illegal firearms trafficking to Mexican drug cartels. The unanimous decision, penned by Justice Elena Kagan, reversed a lower court's previous nod to Mexico's complaint.

Central to the court's judgment was the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, a U.S. statute safeguarding gun manufacturers from liability for crimes involving their products. The ruling underscored that Mexico's allegations lacked sufficient evidence of intentional assistance in unlawful gun sales.

Mexico had aimed to hold firearms maker Smith & Wesson and distributor Interstate Arms accountable, accusing them of fueling violence via a lax distribution network. Despite the setback, Mexico's government vows to persist in curbing arms trafficking using all legal and diplomatic avenues.