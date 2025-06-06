International Criminal Court Faces Sanction Challenges Amid Global Investigations
The Trump administration imposed sanctions on four ICC judges amid ongoing investigations involving countries like Israel and Russia. Established in 2002, the ICC prosecutes war crimes and other serious violations. Not all countries are members, with some opposing the ICC’s reach for political reasons.
The Trump administration has taken a bold step by imposing sanctions on four judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) as retaliation for the tribunal's issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The ICC, founded in 2002, aims to prosecute war crimes and severe violations, especially in cases where member states are unable or unwilling to act.
Currently, the ICC is involved in various investigations across global hotspots including the Palestinian territories, Ukraine, and several African and Asian nations. Despite its wide-reaching efforts, the court has faced opposition from non-member states like the U.S. and China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
