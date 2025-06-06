Ghana's Diplomatic Shift: Backing Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara!
Ghana has endorsed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the sole basis for solving the long-standing dispute, aligning with a growing number of countries supporting Morocco. Following talks in Rabat, Ghana expressed clear support for the plan and highlighted collaborations with Morocco on defense, food security, and trade.
On Thursday, Ghana announced its support for Morocco's autonomy plan as the exclusive basis for resolving the Western Sahara conflict within the United Nations framework. This aligns Ghana with a growing list of Western, African, and Arab nations endorsing Rabat's stance on the protracted territorial issue.
The joint statement followed discussions between Ghana's foreign minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat. This diplomatic move mirrors recent similar positions by Kenya and the UK, indicating a shift in favor of Morocco's proposed solution, which has garnered increased international backing since the United States recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the region in 2020.
Additionally, the meeting highlighted plans for defense cooperation, a visa waiver, and collaboration in the agricultural sector, with Morocco's strong fertilizer industry poised to aid Ghana's cocoa farming and reduce its $3 billion annual food import bill. Ghana's participation in the Morocco-Nigeria pipeline deal further underscores its support for Morocco's initiative to connect Sahel countries to the global market via the Atlantic.
ALSO READ
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance
Panamanian Union Leader Seeks Asylum Amidst Social Unrest and Investigation
Search operation underway in J&K's Kishtwar after exchange of fire with suspected terrorists
Tottenham beats Man United 1-0 for Europa League title and ends long trophy drought
Indian ‘chai’ at special event hosted by India at UN to mark International Tea Day