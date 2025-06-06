Left Menu

Ghana's Diplomatic Shift: Backing Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara!

Ghana has endorsed Morocco's autonomy plan for Western Sahara as the sole basis for solving the long-standing dispute, aligning with a growing number of countries supporting Morocco. Following talks in Rabat, Ghana expressed clear support for the plan and highlighted collaborations with Morocco on defense, food security, and trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 01:59 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 01:59 IST
Ghana's Diplomatic Shift: Backing Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara!

On Thursday, Ghana announced its support for Morocco's autonomy plan as the exclusive basis for resolving the Western Sahara conflict within the United Nations framework. This aligns Ghana with a growing list of Western, African, and Arab nations endorsing Rabat's stance on the protracted territorial issue.

The joint statement followed discussions between Ghana's foreign minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat. This diplomatic move mirrors recent similar positions by Kenya and the UK, indicating a shift in favor of Morocco's proposed solution, which has garnered increased international backing since the United States recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the region in 2020.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted plans for defense cooperation, a visa waiver, and collaboration in the agricultural sector, with Morocco's strong fertilizer industry poised to aid Ghana's cocoa farming and reduce its $3 billion annual food import bill. Ghana's participation in the Morocco-Nigeria pipeline deal further underscores its support for Morocco's initiative to connect Sahel countries to the global market via the Atlantic.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025