Ghana's Diplomatic Shift: Backing Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara!

On Thursday, Ghana announced its support for Morocco's autonomy plan as the exclusive basis for resolving the Western Sahara conflict within the United Nations framework. This aligns Ghana with a growing list of Western, African, and Arab nations endorsing Rabat's stance on the protracted territorial issue.

The joint statement followed discussions between Ghana's foreign minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, and Moroccan foreign minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat. This diplomatic move mirrors recent similar positions by Kenya and the UK, indicating a shift in favor of Morocco's proposed solution, which has garnered increased international backing since the United States recognized Moroccan sovereignty over the region in 2020.

Additionally, the meeting highlighted plans for defense cooperation, a visa waiver, and collaboration in the agricultural sector, with Morocco's strong fertilizer industry poised to aid Ghana's cocoa farming and reduce its $3 billion annual food import bill. Ghana's participation in the Morocco-Nigeria pipeline deal further underscores its support for Morocco's initiative to connect Sahel countries to the global market via the Atlantic.