Left Menu

Community Rallies for Student's Release Amid Controversial Detainment

Marcelo Gomes da Silva, a Massachusetts high school student, was arrested by ICE on his way to volleyball practice. Originally from Brazil, he was detained while agents sought his father. Community support helped secure his release on bond, highlighting tensions around immigration enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chelmsford | Updated: 06-06-2025 02:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 02:18 IST
Community Rallies for Student's Release Amid Controversial Detainment
Student
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A Massachusetts high school student, Marcelo Gomes da Silva, was unexpectedly arrested by immigration officers during a routine trip to volleyball practice. This incident sparked significant concern and outrage within the local community.

Gomes da Silva, who moved to the U.S. from Brazil at the age of seven, was taken into ICE custody over the weekend as authorities targeted his father. The latter is alleged to have traffic violations. Despite not being the original target, Gomes da Silva's undocumented status led to his detainment, causing a ripple effect of disruption and uproar.

Local residents, students, and advocates have since united in protest, demanding justice and systemic change. The school's community has been particularly vocal, staging demonstrations and engaging in discussions to advocate for the young man's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025