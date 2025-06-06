Left Menu

Europe Seeks Independence from China Amid Tariff Woes

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized Europe's desire for increased independence from China during a visit to Washington. He also highlighted the negative effects of tariffs on German automakers, calling their impact 'terrible.' The discussions follow a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-06-2025 03:12 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 03:12 IST
In a recent visit to Washington, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed Europe's ambition for greater autonomy from China. Speaking to CNN on Thursday, Merz articulated concerns about the consequences of current economic dependencies.

Merz also voiced apprehensions over the impact of tariffs on German automakers. He described the situation as 'terrible,' highlighting the economic strain these tariffs impose on the industry.

The Chancellor's remarks came after his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, indicating ongoing discussions about international economic policies and their repercussions.

