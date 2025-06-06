Western Nations Renew Pressure on Iran Amid Nuclear Compliance Concerns

Western nations are ramping up pressure on Iran as they prepare to present a resolution citing the country's failure to comply with nuclear safeguards, marking a significant move not seen in 20 years, according to a senior western diplomat.

The resolution, a collaborative effort by the U.S., France, the U.K., and Germany, highlights ongoing negotiations between the Trump administration and Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program, which have yet to yield a satisfactory agreement.

Ahead of the UN's nuclear agency meeting, the U.S. State Department remains in consultation with its European allies, maintaining serious concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and compliance with international obligations.

