Western Nations Renew Pressure on Iran Amid Nuclear Compliance Concerns
Western nations plan to present a resolution at the UN’s nuclear agency meeting citing Iran's non-compliance with nuclear safeguards for the first time in 20 years. The move underscores ongoing concerns about Iran's nuclear activities amid faltering diplomatic efforts between Tehran and the Trump administration.
Western nations are ramping up pressure on Iran as they prepare to present a resolution citing the country's failure to comply with nuclear safeguards, marking a significant move not seen in 20 years, according to a senior western diplomat.
The resolution, a collaborative effort by the U.S., France, the U.K., and Germany, highlights ongoing negotiations between the Trump administration and Tehran regarding Iran's nuclear program, which have yet to yield a satisfactory agreement.
Ahead of the UN's nuclear agency meeting, the U.S. State Department remains in consultation with its European allies, maintaining serious concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions and compliance with international obligations.
