McNally Capital, a private equity firm long known for its ties to prestigious American publishing, is facing scrutiny over its economic interest in a controversial aid distribution company in Gaza. Safe Reach Solutions, a profit-driven entity, was supported by McNally Capital in its inception.

The logistics company is under examination for its association with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, an aid distribution effort backed by the U.S. and Israel. Criticism surrounds its militarized distribution and ties to former CIA official Phil Reilly. The chaotic nature of the aid handouts has intensified concerns about safety at distribution sites.

McNally Capital's historical ties to defense firms and advice from veteran aid-security teams compound the complexity of GHF operations. Humanitarian groups have distanced themselves from the foundation citing neutrality concerns, while Israel and the U.S. advocate for its role, citing alleged aid diversion by established networks to Hamas.