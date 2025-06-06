Housing Society Turmoil: Redevelopment Dispute Turns Ugly

Police in Navi Mumbai have filed a case against 18 members of a housing society following allegations of threats and defamation against a resident due to a redevelopment dispute, officials reported Friday. The 37-year-old complainant stated that criticism of the society's management by a friend escalated tensions among members.

Tensions peaked on June 1 when the accused allegedly used vulgar language and threatened physical harm against the complainant and his family, according to officials from Nerul police station. The complainant further accused the society members of using social media to damage his reputation.

Authorities have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, addressing intentional insult to provoke breach of peace, defamation, criminal conspiracy, and intimidation. Investigation efforts are underway to confirm the identities and roles of those involved, confirmed the police.