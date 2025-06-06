Left Menu

Global Currency Dynamics Shift as Treasury Eyes Exchange Transparency

In 2024, the U.S. Treasury reported no major trading partners were manipulating their currency. However, China and other countries faced heightened scrutiny due to transparency issues. The monitoring list grew with Ireland and Switzerland's additions. Despite past tensions, Treasury aims to ensure fair exchange rate practices globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 12:40 IST
Global Currency Dynamics Shift as Treasury Eyes Exchange Transparency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department's first semi-annual currency report under President Donald Trump's new administration revealed that no major trading partner manipulated their currency in 2024. However, the 'monitoring list' now includes nine countries, with Ireland and Switzerland added due to their significant trade surpluses with the United States.

While China was not labeled as a currency manipulator, the Treasury issued a strong warning about China's lack of transparency concerning its exchange rate policies. The Treasury emphasized that China could still be designated a manipulator if evidence showed intervention to resist the yuan's appreciation in the future.

The report highlights the broad strengthening of the U.S. dollar in 2024, which reduced the likelihood of consistent foreign currency weakening. Nevertheless, the Treasury remains vigilant, especially concerning China's potential use of sovereign wealth and pension funds to influence exchange markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025